Glendale, Arizona, welcomes The Rolling Stones with a street named in their honor

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones bring their '24 Hackney Diamonds tour to Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 7, and the city is welcoming them with open arms. In fact, the band revealed on their Instagram that Glendale has renamed a street in their honor.

“If you’re in Glendale AZ for the Stones show tonight be sure to head to Satisfaction Way!” they share. “The city has ceremonially renamed a portion of 95th Avenue in Westgate Entertainment District in honour of the Rolling Stones being the first act ever to bring three separate stadium tours to State Farm Stadium and Glendale!”

The Stones previously played the stadium in 2019 and 2006.

And that’s not all. In honor of their tour stop, Glendale’s Mayor Jerry Weiers also proclaimed May 7 “Ruby Tuesday," after the band's 1967 song.

The Stones kicked off their tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates set to run through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of shows can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!