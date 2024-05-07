Glendale, Arizona, welcomes The Rolling Stones with a street named in their honor

The Rolling Stones bring their '24 Hackney Diamonds tour to Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 7, and the city is welcoming them with open arms. In fact, the band revealed on their Instagram that Glendale has renamed a street in their honor.
The Stones previously played the stadium in 2019 and 2006.
The Stones kicked off their tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates set to run through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of shows can be found at rollingstones.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.