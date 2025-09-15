Gov’t Mule announces New Year's Eve plans in New York

Gov’t Mule has announced details for their annual year-end shows.

The Warren Haynes-led group is set to play three shows in New York at the end of the year, starting Dec. 28 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

Following the upstate show, Gov’t Mule will return to the Beacon Theatre for their annual New Year’s Eve stand, playing on Dec. 30 and 31. The New Year's Eve concert will be dedicated to the year 1971.

"This New Year's Eve, we will be honoring the music of 1971," Haynes says, "arguably the greatest year in rock music history." A post on Instagram adds that the year "shaped the soundtrack of a generation."

An artist presale will kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, followed by local promoter and venue presales on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Gov't Mule is currently on a break from their Back in the Saddle tour. Their next show is Oct. 10 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

