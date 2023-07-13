Gov’t Mule announces Island Exodus 14 details

Gov't Mule is once again inviting fans to come hang out with them on the beach. The band just announced details of their Island Exodus 14, happening January 14-18, at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

The island getaway will feature four nights of music, including three full sets from Gov't Mule, along with a solo set by frontman Warren Hayes. Other guests on the bill include Robert Randolph Band, Samantha Fish Band featuring Jesse Dayton, and Pressing Strings. The bill also includes Wednesday Night Titans with special guest Ron Holloway, and Circles Around the Sun, with the latter playing January 13, the night before the official opening.

The getaway will also include lots of other fun activities for fans, like a joint Q&A with Hanes and Gov't Mule drummer Matt Abts and Ron Holloway's Fan Jam.

A presale for attendees of Island Exodus 13 begins Tuesday, July 18, while folks who attended previous festivals get access starting Wednesday, July 19. The general onsale begins Thursday, July 20. All ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. ET.

More info can be found at islandexodus.com.

