Gov’t Mule to channel Aerosmith for this year’s Mule-O-Ween

Admat for Gov't Mule's Mule-O-Ween/(courtesy of Gov't Mule)
By Jill Lances
Gov’t Mule is going to be celebrating Aerosmith this Halloween.

The band just announced the theme for this year's Mule-O-Ween, sharing artwork inspired by the Aerosmith logo, along with an Instagram post that drops several references to Aerosmith songs.

“Mule-O-Ween returns!” the band writes. “Get ready for two nights filled with Sweet Emotion and plenty of deep cuts from one of rock & roll’s most iconic catalogs — reimagined, stretched out, and Mule-ified in ways only this band can deliver.”
They add, "If you Dream On about the perfect Halloween soundtrack, this is it."
Gov’t Mule’s two-night Mule-O-Ween festivities are happening Oct. 31 in Washington, DC, and Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now. Gov’t Mule notes, “Tickets won’t last long — don’t be Last Child in line!”

The inspiration for this year's theme may have come from Gov't Mule's current tour, dubbed the Back in the Saddle tour. "Back in the Saddle" is a track on Aerosmith's fourth studio album, 1976's Rocks.

The Back in the Saddle tour hits Toronto on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at Mule.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!