Graham Nash to be honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Graham Nash will be honored later this year with the John Lennon Real Love Award from Theatre Within, which offers free workshops in creative expression and mindfulness for children, teens and adults impacted by cancer, as well as youth in crisis.

"This is a very special award. I thank Yoko (Ono) and the Theatre Within for thinking of me," the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. "Over many years, I watched John and Yoko 'fight the good fight' for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I'm proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award."

Previous recipients of the John Lennon Real Love Award include Natalie MerchantPatti SmithAni DiFranco and Donovan.

Nash will be celebrated at the 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute on Saturday, December 2, at Town Hall in New York City. The event, the only Lennon tribute concert sanctioned by Ono, will feature a performance by Nash, along with Judy CollinsRosanne CashRita CoolidgeMarc Cohn and Shawn Colvin.

Proceeds from the Tribute will benefit Theatre Within’s programs, which include the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program. Tickets go on sale July 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!