Graham Nash to go on with tour despite breaking patella

Graham Nash is recovering from a fall.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who is known to share pictures and video on Instagram of his walks around New York City, let his followers know why he hasn’t gone on a walk in a while.

"Well…. about six weeks ago I fell and broke my patella. Oops," he shared alongside video of him walking with a cane and his leg in a brace. "I've been laying low, taking things slowly but surely and am well on the healing path!"

"Most importantly, I feel great, my spirits are up, I’m not in pain, and I’m doing everything I should be to get stronger each day," the 83-year-old adds.

But Nash isn't going to let his injury stop him from performing. He’s about to head out on the road, sharing, "if it’s okay with all of you, I might just have a seat for our shows this time around and sing you some songs like that."

"Hope you won’t mind. I’ve still got the best band playing with me and we are ready to make you smile," he writes. "Your good energy will be part of what will boost me up each day. So, here I come! One small but steady step at a time."

Nash kicks off a new leg of his More Evenings of Songs and Stories tour on Tuesday in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at GrahamNash.com.

