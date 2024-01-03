Graham Nash wishes bandmate Stephen Stills a happy birthday

Jeff Golden/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Graham Nash took to social media to wish his bandmate Stephen Stills a happy 79th birthday on Wednesday, January 3.

"Happy Birthday to one of the most genuinely cool and kind people I've been lucky enough to call my friend," Nash wrote on Instagram next to a picture of him, Stills and the late David Crosby. "Hope it's a great one, Stephen! Much love my friend."

Meanwhile, Stills' Instagram account marked his birthday with a montage of photos set to The Beatles "Birthday." The post was captioned with a quote from Stills about aging.

“Getting older is like a long rock and roll song,” he writes. “Some parts are epic solos, and others are just the drummer trying to find the beat."

