Graham Nash remembers bandmate David Crosby on first anniversary of his death

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Graham Nash is remembering his late Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby on the first anniversary of his death.

"Hard to believe it's been a year since David passed. It feels like a long time and no time at all," Nash writes on Instagram. "Today I'll be thinking of all of the good times we shared together. The not-so-good too because it was all part of being human with each other and loving one another."

“I miss you, David. We all do," he added.

Crosby passed away on January 18, 2023, at the age of 81. Although no official cause of death was ever announced, Nash revealed in an interview that Crosby died while battling COVID-19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

