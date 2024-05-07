Graham Nash announces new fall tour dates

Harry Herd/Redferns

By Jill Lances
Graham Nash is extending his time on the road. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a set of fall dates for his An Evening of Songs & Stories tour.
The new shows, featuring special guest Judy Collins on select dates, kick off September 28 and 29 in Collingswood, New Jersey, with Nash playing New York’s famed Carnegie Hall on October 1. The trek will run through October 26 in Vienna, Virginia.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 10.

The news comes as Nash is expected to make an appearance at a special Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute concert taking place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will also feature Todd RundgrenIron & WineRickie Lee JonesGrace PotterYolaShawn ColvinReal Estate and Neal Francis.

Nash is also set to kick off a summer leg of his An Evening of Songs & Stories tour on August 3 in Boulder, Colorado. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!