Grateful Dead now tied with Sinatra and Elvis for most Top 40 albums in history

The Grateful Dead already held the title of the group with the most Billboard Top 40 albums in history — but they've just leveled up.

The band has now tied with both Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley for most Top 40 albums of any act in history, solo or group. The album that did it was their 58th Top 40 album chart entry: Dave's Picks Vol. 48, which debuted at #33. They're now just one release away from breaking the all-time record.

In a statement, the band's manager said, "This is a testament to the enduring connection between the Grateful Dead and their audience – a bond that is as strong today as it ever was and now spans multiple generations with huge numbers of new followers discovering them every day."

Meanwhile, Dave's Picks Vol. 49 will be out in the first quarter of 2024. It's a four-CD set of two Dead shows from April 1985. And starting November 10, Rhino will reissue all eight albums from the years that the band recorded for Arista Records. The first two are the final Dead studio album, Built to Last, and the live album Without a Net.

