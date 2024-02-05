Grateful Dead sets record for the most top 40 albums with 59

Grateful Dead has landed a new chart record, thanks to their latest archival release, Dave's Picks, Volume 49: Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford U., Palo Alto, CA (4/27/85 & 4/28/85).

The set debuted at #25 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week, making it the legendary band's 59th top 40 release. With that milestone, The Dead have now landed the record for most top 40 charting albums, surpassing Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, who both have 58.

Named after The Dead's archivist David Lemieux, the new Dave's Pick entry features two hometown performances and five hours of music. Since launching in 2022, 41 Dave's Pick releases have landed in the top 40.

"This could be the most unlikely and unexpected record in music history, and is a testament to a few things," Lemieux shares. "First and foremost is the exceptional and consistent quality of the Grateful Dead's more than 2,000 live shows. On the heels of this is the loyalty and passion of the many Dead Heads who have made this record possible."

He adds, "It's an honor and privilege to work for this community, and our aim is to keep building on this record by delivering the quality of recordings Dead Heads have come to expect for many years ahead."

There's a good chance The Dead can extend that record. They've already announced Dave's Pick Volume 50, which will feature a concert recorded May 3, 1977, at the Palladium in New York City.

