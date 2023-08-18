Grateful Dead release never-before-heard music from 'Wake of the Flood' session tapes

Grateful Dead has released two hours of never-before-heard music. The band just shared the third edition of The Angel's Share series, this time featuring previously unreleased session tapes from their album Wake of the Flood, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The new recordings feature outtakes and alternative versions of songs from the record as well as in-studio conversations about the album's creation. Some of the songs featured include "Eyes of the World," "Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo," "Let Me Sing Your Blues Away," and Bobby Weir's "Weather Report Suite."

You can listen to Wake The Flood: The Angel's Share now via digital outlets. Previous Angel's Share releases coincided with reissues of Workingman's Dead and American Beauty.

And there's even more in store for fans. On October 15, exactly 50 years after Wake of the Flood was released, over six hours of never-before-heard material from the album's recording sessions will stream as a YouTube Live exclusive event.

There's also the Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) dropping September 29, which will include the original album as well as previously unreleased demos of "Eyes Of the World" and "Here Comes Sunshine." It will also come with a bonus disc featuring a live recording of a November 1, 1973, concert at Northwestern University's McGaw Memorial Hall. It is available for preorder now.

Dropped in 1973, Wake of the Flood was the first album released on the band's own record label, Grateful Dead Records. Featuring new members Keith and Donna Godchaux, it was also the first album released following the death of founding member Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and the temporary departure of drummer Mickey Hart.

