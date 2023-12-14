Grateful Dead announces 'Dave’s Picks Vol. 50'

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead's Dave's Picks bootleg series is hitting volume 50 next year and they've picked a special concert for the momentous occasion.

Dave's Picks Vol. 50 will feature a special show from the band's 1977 spring tour. The concert, recorded May 3, 1977, at the Palladium in New York City,was the second-to-last show in a five-night stand.

The recording features performances of “Not Fade Away,” “Uncle John’s Band,” "Eyes of the World” and more. There’s also a bonus disc for subscribers featuring performances from the second set of the May 4 show, including “Playing in The Band,” “Terrapin Station” and what’s described as “one of the best versions of 'Comes A Time' the Dead ever played."

Deadheads have until early January to sign up for a 2024 subscription, which includes four Dave's Picks through the year.

