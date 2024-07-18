Great White singer Jack Russell retires from touring following Lewy body dementia diagnosis

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road," he shared on Facebook. "After a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve."
Lewy body dementia is considered the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, it causes a decline in mental abilities and is known to cause visual hallucinations; those with the condition can also experience Parkinson's disease-like symptoms.
