Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63

Jack Russell, frontman for the band Great White, has died. He was 63.

Jack Russell's Great White, the name Russell toured under after Great White broke up in 2001, announced the news in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday. The statement says that "Jack passed peacefully," surrounded by his wife, son, cousin and two friends.

The statement continues, "Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive." Details of a public memorial will be announced later, the statement notes, adding that his family asks for privacy.

A representative confirms to ABC Audio that the cause of death was Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy. In July, Russell had announced his retirement from touring due to those conditions.

On the official Great White Instagram page, Russell's former bandmates posted a statement offering condolences to his family. "We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack's incredible voice will live on forever," they wrote, noting that it was a "privilege and a joy" to work with Russell. It concludes, "Rest In Peace, to one of rock's biggest champions."

Great White is best known for their late '80s and early '90s hits, including "The Angel Song," "Rock Me" and their signature song, "Once Bitten Twice Shy," which reached #5 in 1989. After the band split in 2001, Russell continued as Jack Russell's Great White.

During an infamous gig at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island in 2003, the band's pyro display caused a fire that killed 100 people and injured 230. Their tour manager pleaded guilty in 2006 and served two years in prison; one of the nightclub's owners went to prison, as well.

