Green Day announces first-ever Dubai show

Green Day is making their debut in Dubai.

The "American Idiot" outfit will play their first-ever concert in the UAE city on January 27, 2025. The Offspring, who've also never performed in Dubai, will be on the bill, as well.

"Dubai, we're bringing the party to you for the FIRST TIME EVER next year on January 27th!!" Green Day says.

Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit GreenDayDxB.com.

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, and playing their Dookie and American Idiot records in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

