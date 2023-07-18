Green Day debuts new song "1981" live during Canada's FEQ festival

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Green Day's set at Canada's 2023 FEQ festival featured the surprise debut of a new song.

The track called "1981" finds frontman Billie Joe Armstrong singing, "She's gonna bang her head like 1981." Fan-shot footage of the performance was posted by the @GreenDayInc fan account.

Green Day revealed in November 2022 that they were working on a new album. Prior to that, they shared several videos teasing something to an entirely different year: 1972, which is the year that Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool were all born.

The most recent Green Day album is 2020's Father of All... They also put out a trio of one-off singles in 2021: "Here Comes the Shock," "Holy Toledo!" and "Pollyanna."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!