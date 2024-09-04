Green Day raffling off car from "Holiday" & "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" videos

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is raffling off the car from the band’s videos for “Holiday” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

The 1968 Mercury Monterey Convertible will go to the winner of a sweepstakes hosted by the platform Propeller. It will raise money for the program Wheels for Wishes in support of Make-a-Wish.

The raffle is open through Nov. 6. For more info, visit Propeller.la.

Green Day is currently on the road touring in support of their new album, Saviors, while also playing Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

