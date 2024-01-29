Green Day scores 12th top 10 album with 'Saviors'

Green Day's back in the top 10 on the Billboard album chart.

The band's latest album, Saviors, has debuted at number four on the chart, giving the trio their 12th top 10 album. The first single from the album, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," hit #2 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart: It was their 25th top 10 on that tally.

Billboard notes that Saviors' debut comes just two weeks before the band's 30th anniversary on the publication's album chart. Back in February 19, 1994, Dookie made its debut at a not-very-impressive #127; a year later, it had climbed to #2.

As previously reported, Green Day will mark the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot on their upcoming tour, playing both in full each night. The U.S. leg of the tour starts in July.

Elsewhere on the chart, Noah Kahan's Stick Season has climbed to #5.

