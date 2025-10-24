Green Day shares live 'Blood, Sex and Booze' track off '﻿Warning' ﻿reissue

Green Day has shared a live recording of their song "Blood, Sex and Booze," featured on the band's upcoming 25th anniversary Warning reissue.

The performance was captured during Green Day's performance in Tokyo in March 2001.

The Warning reissue, due out Nov. 14, includes a 21-track recording of the Tokyo show, along with the original album remastered and a collection of rarities, demos and B-sides.

Warning was first released on Oct. 3, 2000, and spawned one of Green Day's most-played live songs in the single "Minority."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.