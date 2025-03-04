Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong derides JD Vance with 'Jesus of Suburbia' lyric change

Green Day is once again taking a shot at the Donald Trump administration with a lyric change.

During the band's show in Melbourne on Saturday, Billie Joe Armstrong sang the line from "Jesus of Suburbia" as "Am I r*****ed, or am I just JD Vance?", referring to the vice president.

Previously, Armstrong altered the words to "American Idiot" during live performances to "I'm not part of the Elon [Musk] agenda" and "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda."

Green Day played Melbourne as part of their tour of Australia, which, as previously reported, has been cut short by a day due to a tropical cyclone dubbed Cyclone Alfred.

