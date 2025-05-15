Gregg Allman Band live album to be released in June

Gregg Allman was known for being a great live performer, and now one of those performances is being released as a live album.

Gregg Allman Band – One Night In DC, May 15, 1984 will be released June 20, featuring a full-length concert recorded live at The Bayou in Washington, D.C., in front of just 900 fans. The concert is the latest release to come from the late rocker's personal archives.

The 12-track album features performances of Allman Brothers Band classics like "Midnight Rider," "Trouble No More," "Melissa" and "Statesboro Blues." The first preview of the album is a live performance of ABB's "Dreams," which is out now via digital outlets.

Gregg Allman Band – One Night In DC, May 15, 1984 is available for preorder now. Check out the track list below:

"Dreams"

"Sweet Feelin'"

"Hot 'Lanta"

"Yours For The Asking"

"Need Your Love So Bad"

"Trouble No More"

"Matthew's Arrival"

"Melissa"

"Midnight Rider"

"Faces Without Names"

"Statesboro Blues"

"Band Introduction"

"One Way Out"

