The Guess Who drops video for 'Plein D’Amour' track “Headline”

By Jill Lances

The Guess Who has dropped a new video for their latest single, "Headline," the third track released from their upcoming album, Plein D'Amour.

"Headlines are inherently orchestrated, recurring one-liners regurgitated by our media. They are negative in nature and most of the time…. verbatim en masse," songwriter and lead singer Derek Sharp says of the track. "Something genuine, uplifting and inspiring is the path forward. This dusty old review could use a new headline."

"Headline" follows The Guess Who's previous two Plein D'Amour singles "The King" and the album's title track, which had great responses on streaming services. The album is available for preorder now.

The Guess Who is currently on a tour of North America. Their next show is happening June 28 in Layton, Utah. A complete list of dates can be found at theguesswho.com.

