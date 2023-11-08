Guitar God Heaven: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani teaming for joint tour + musical collaboration

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are following the reunion of the G3 lineup with a joint tour in 2024.

The guitar gods will kick off The Satch-Vai Tour March 22 in Orlando, Florida, and are currently scheduled to wrap up May in Salt Lake City. It's the first time that the musicians — who've known each other since teenage years, when Satriani was Vai's guitar teacher — will tour together as a duo.

Vai and Satriani also plan to collaborate on new music for the first time and release just before the tour starts.

An artist presale for the tour will start November 13 at 10 a.m. local time: The password is SVx24. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

“I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again,” Satriani says in a statement. "Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Vai says that Satriani is "my favorite guitarist to jam with," adding, "Now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

Satriani's most recent album is 2022's The Elephants of Mars. Vai's is Inviolate, also released last year.

