Guitar great Eddie Van Halen immortalized with new Funko collectible

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen is being immortalized with a new Funko Pop.

Pop Eddie Van Halen with Guitar is a collectible of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with his signature black and white striped guitar. The vinyl figure measures just under four-inches tall.

The collectible is available now at Funko.com and will be coming to Funko flagship stores soon. There is a limit of two per household.

The release coincides with the third anniversary of Van Halen’s death. He passed away October 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Van Halen has just released a newly remastered version of the video for their classic track "Right Now." It is one of many songs that appear on the just-released box set The Collection II, which features remastered versions of the band's four #1 albums with Sammy Hagar as well as a Studio Rarities album featuring eight non-album Hagar-era tracks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.