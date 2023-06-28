Guns N’ Roses hit back at critics of their Glastonbury set

Guns N' Roses have responded to the bad reviews they've been getting about their set at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 24.

In a post on Twitter, the band called out two U.K. reporters who gave them bad reviews: Neil McCormack of The Telegraph, whose review featured the subtitle "Welcome To The Mumble," and Mark Beaumont, whose review in The Independent suggested the band members were the "frontrunners for the worst Glasto headline set of all time."

GNR tagged both critics in the tweet, responding with a quote from the song “Chinese Democracy": “…it would take a lot more hate than you.”

McCormack later responded to the post, tweeting, "GnR fans going off like offended teenieboppers cos someone doesn't love their heroes as much as they do, boohoo. This is every critic's Twitter timeline after they've given a K-pop boyband a bad review. It's 3 stars ffs. And yeah, I was in the (slowly shrinking) crowd. Were you?"

Guns N' Roses played over two hours at Glastonbury, with a set filled with hits like "Mr. Brownstone," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain" and more. It even featured a special appearance by Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl on their classic "Paradise City."

And fans will have plenty of chances to see just how good, or bad, the band really is. They are currently on a European tour and their North American tour kicks off August 5 in Moncton, Canada. It hits the U.S. August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

