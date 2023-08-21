Guns N’ Roses' new song “Perhaps” gets live debut in Pittsburgh

Geffen Records

By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses debuted their new song "Perhaps" on Friday, August 18, and it didn't take long for them to add it to their set list.

The rockers played the track live for the first time at their concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the same night, with fan-shot footage quickly showing up on YouTube.

"Forgive me if I don't run around and try to project as much because I'm gonna try to figure out how to f***** sing it live," frontman Axl Rose told the crowd before launching into the song. "I like to think of when we wrote this song, it was like the immaculate inception."

After the performance, he added, “Thank you. Now that was an experience.”

According to setlist.fm, the "Perhaps" performance came 12 songs into the set, just after "Estranged" and ahead of their cover of Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live and Let Die."

Axl and his bandmates will have plenty of time to perfect the performance. Guns N' Roses' tour hits Boston's Fenway Park on Monday, August 21, and wraps October 16 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

