Guns N' Roses, Tool & Rival Sons join lineup for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert

Guns N' Roses, Tool and Rival Sons have joined the lineup for Black Sabbath's big Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert.

Other new additions to the bill include Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid and Ugly Kid Joe's Whitfield Crane.

Back to the Beginning takes place July 5 in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, and will be headlined by the metal legends' four original members, plus a solo set from Ozzy Osbourne. It's set to be the last live show of the Prince of Darkness' career.

Other previously announced artists include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Disturbed's David Draiman, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Faith No More's Mike Bordin, Sam Hagar and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Morello will also be the show's musical director, and actor Jason Momoa will host.

