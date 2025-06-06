Guns N’ Roses announce fall Latin America tour dates

Guns N' Roses are hitting Latin America this fall.

The band just announced 13 new tour dates that will have them playing Mexico, Central America and South America.

The new dates kick off Oct. 1 in San José, Costa Rica, followed by shows in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Peru, before wrapping Nov. 8 in Mexico City.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GunNRoses.com.

The "Sweet Child O’ Mine" rockers are currently on the first leg of their 2025 tour, with the trek hitting Coimbra, Portugal, on Friday. The summer dates culminate with a July 31 appearance at the Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany.

