Happy 80th birthday, Roger Daltrey

The Who infamously sang, “I hope I die before I get old” in their hit “My Generation." But luckily for music fans, that wish hasn't come true for frontman Roger Daltrey, who’s celebrating his 80th birthday on March 1.

In 1959, Daltrey founded a band called The Detours, with a changing lineup that only became permanent in 1964, after the band had changed their name to The Who and Keith Moon joined as drummer. Daltrey, Moon, Pete Townshend and John Entwistle went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide.

Daltrey launched a solo career in 1973, releasing eight solo studio albums, and dabbled in acting, with roles in film and on TV. He also published his memoir, Thanks a Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story, in 2018.

As a member of The Who, Daltrey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008. He was also appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music, entertainment and charity in 2004.

Daltrey is also well known for his extensive charitable work, including his patronage of the United Kingdom's Teenage Cancer Trust and its U.S. counterpart, Teen Cancer America. In fact, he recently announced that after 24 years he’ll be stepping down as host and curator of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows.

Before that he’ll keep on rocking for the charity, with The Who set to headline two shows, March 18 and 20, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

And Daltrey's time as curator will be celebrated at the same venue on March 24 with Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT, featuring guests Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.