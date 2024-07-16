Hard Rock teams with John Lennon Estate for John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt

John Lennon fans are being encouraged to check out some classic memorabilia through a new John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt that was just launched by Hard Rock International and the John Lennon Estate.
The hunt coincides with the recent release of Lennon's Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection, as well as the launch of the new John & Yoko social website citizenofnutopia.com, where fans can access meditation affirmations, leave messages of gratitude for John and Yoko and more.
"We've been working on the box sets of Mind Games for years now. Initially I thought, 'Mind Games'.. game... What if we 'gamified' Mind Games?" John and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Lennon, shares. "So that's all I'll say for now, but there are many levels to this release, including the box sets and far beyond - that will slowly unravel - and I hope will potentially entertain and engage everyone for many years to come."
