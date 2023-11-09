He really *can't* drive 55: Sammy Hagar's Ferrari going on the auction block

Sammy Hagar is parting with one of his valuable and beloved possessions. No, it's not a guitar — it's a car.

The Red Rocker is putting his one-of-a-kind 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari on the block at the Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, which takes place January 20 to January 28. The car will be sold on January 27.

The car is one of only 499 produced and was custom designed by Hagar. Its cream color was inspired by a photo of a 1960s Ferrari that Hagar saw on the wall at the Ferrari factory in 2014. It only has about 1,100 miles on it, can go from zero to 60 in under three seconds and has a top speed of more than 217 mph.

“This is undoubtedly my favorite car I’ve ever owned,” Hagar says in a statement. "It’s an incredible machine and I’ve adored it since I took delivery of it in 2015, but the time has come to pass it on to someone else who will hopefully enjoy it as much as I have."

If you've got the cash and want to take a crack at owning the car, you can register to bid at Barrett-Jackson.com

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.