Hear another track off the upcoming Bad Company tribute album

A second track has been released from the upcoming Bad Company tribute album, Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company, dropping Oct. 24.
"Blackberry Smoke absolutely channeled the essence of the song and everyone delivered from their souls,"
says Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers, who sings background vocals on the track. "I love every aspect of their performance harmonies, guitars and delivery!"
"Run With the Pack," which also features Mastodon's Brann Dailor on percussion and backing vocals, is now available via digital outlets. A live studio session video is also available on YouTube.
Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will have artists covering the group's biggest hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Bad Company" and "Shooting Star," along with a cover of Free's top-five hit "All Right Now."
Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will be released on CD, digitally and on limited-edition silver colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.
