Hear "Big Mistakes," the new single from ex-Yes man Trevor Rabin

Former Yes guitarist and vocalist Trevor Rabin has released "Big Mistakes," the first single and video from his upcoming album Rio, due out October 6.

In a statement, he says the song is "essentially about surviving my late teens/twenties, hence the lyric: 'We played in the fire/we danced in the rain/Up all night/we made big mistakes'." He adds, "I should have called the song 'I Can't Believe I'm Alive.'"

Rio is Rabin's first album in 34 years on which he sings; his last album with vocals was 1989's Can't Look Away. He released that in the middle of his run with Yes, which produced the albums 90125, Big Generator, Union and Talk. His most recent solo album prior to Rio was 2012's all-instrumental release, Jacaranda.

Describing the sound of Rio, which is named after his granddaughter, Rabin says, "I wanted to get into many different areas. Of course there are 'prog things', but overall there are a lot of styles going on."

The album is now available for preorder now and will be available in a number of formats, including a limited-edition CD/Blu-ray and two-LP vinyl sets, a digital album and a standard CD. The limited editions feature three bonus tracks.

Here's the track listing for the album:

"Big Mistakes"

"Push"

"Oklahoma"

"Paradise"

"Thandi"

"Goodbye"

"Tumbleweed"

"These Tears"

"Egoli"

"Toxic"



Bonus tracks:

"Spek & Polly"

"Fragile" (Demo)

"Georgia"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.