Hear Bonnie Raitt’s contribution to 'Better Than Jail' album supporting criminal justice reform

he new charity album Better Than Jail is out now, featuring covers of iconic prison songs from Bonnie Raitt, Steve Earle, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price and more.

Bonnie contributed a cover of "Prison Bound Blues," written by Leroy Carr, which is now available via digital outlets, and she says she's proud to be a part of it.

"I'm so proud to have joined in with so many illustrious artists in creating this very special album in support of rural prison reform," Bonnie shares on Instagram. "Overlooked for far too long, this issue cuts across all cultural and political divides and deserves all our focused attention to finally bring about some swift and meaningful action."

She adds, "Better Than Jail is one of the most inspired and heartfelt albums I've been blessed to be a part of and I hope it sets a fire in hearts far and wide to join in our efforts."

Better Than Jail is aimed at raising awareness and support for improving our criminal justice system, with proceeds benefiting two organizations, Equal Justice USA and Free Hearts.

