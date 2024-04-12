Hear Brian Wilson sing with Glen Campbell on “Strong’ from 'Ghost on Canvas Sessions'

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson is one of the many artists featured on the upcoming reimagining of the late Glen Campbell's farewell album, Ghosts on the Canvas, and his contribution to the record has just been released.

Wilson is featured on the song “Strong,” written by Campbell and the album’s producer, Julian Raymond. The original track has Campbell singing about facing his life with Alzheimer’s disease, which he had been diagnosed with in 2011.

“Glen was a great singer and a great guy,” Brian shares. “Our intention in doing ‘Strong’ was to echo back to ‘Guess I’m Dumb’ and the times that Glen and I worked together. It's kinda got that vibe to it and I dig the sound of it."

"Guess I’m Dumb” is song written by Wilson and Russ Titelman, which Campbell released as a single in 1965.

Co-writer Raymond adds, "Hearing Brian and his team record one of Glen’s wife Kim’s favorite songs was very emotional for sure. Everything that Brian has been through himself shows up in this performance of ‘Strong.’”

You can listen to "Strong" via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions recreates all the songs on Campbell's 2011 farewell album as duets, using Campbell's original vocals. Guest artists on the record include Elton John, Eric Clapton, Sting, Carole King and Dolly Parton.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will be released April 19 and is available for preorder now.

