Hear David Byrne and Devo’s collaboration “Empire” from 'Noise For Now Vol. 2' compilation

David Byrne and Devo's contribution to the new compilation album Noise For Now Vol. 2, raising money to benefit abortion access and reproductive rights, has been released.

The track, "Empire," was one of two songs Byrne recorded with Devo for the 1997 album Feelings, although it never made the record.

Byrne says the tune “is an ironic capitalist fascist anthem and, at the time, I thought our version was just too mean and caustic for release.”

“Well, times change, and it certainly resonates now in ways it maybe didn't then,” he shares. “It was a joy to work with the Devo guys, they knew exactly what the song is about.”

Devo's Gerald Casale adds, “We were on board working with the dark satire of David Byrne’s ‘Empire’ over 30 years ago. The song was prescient and we got it. Now it can be heard!”

Put out by the nonprofit organization Noise for Now, the album also features songs from Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs, Faye Webster and Big Freedia. It will be released digitally and on limited-edition vinyl on June 21 to coincide with the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Proceeds will benefit independent abortion providers in the country, with 90% of all money raised going directly to reproductive health, rights and justice organizations.

Noise For Now Vol. 2 is available for preorder now.

