Hear new Bon Jovi song "Living Proof" from new album, 'FOREVER'

After teasing it on social media, Bon Jovi has released another track from their upcoming album, FOREVER.

The song, "Living Proof," which also comes with a lyric video, is an upbeat rocker. As promised, it uses the "talk box" guitar effect that the band first used on "Living on a Prayer."

"I'm tired of talking about someday/ All that we been given are the dog days/ Nothing is forgiven, it's the hard way/ Right or wrong," Jon Bon Jovi sings. "I'm tired of talking about somehow / Wake up, and it's welcome to your breakdown/ This family tree's got nothing left to prove now/ Me and you, we're the living proof."

"Living Proof" follows the album's first single, "Legendary." FOREVER will be out June 7.

On May 19, Jon Bon Jovi will serve as guest mentor on the season finale of American Idol; he'll also perform "Legendary." You can watch it on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

