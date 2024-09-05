Hear Sting's first new song since 2021, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)"

Sting is getting ready to launch his North American tour with his new STING 3.0 power trio, and now they have a new song to play onstage.

It's called "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" and it's the former Police man's first new music since his 2021 album, The Bridge. It features guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, the other two members of the trio. The uptempo love song, rooted in the classic Bo Diddley beat, finds Sting singing in a more gravelly voice than usual, "I wrote your name upon my heart/ So I'd remember if ever we should part/ When I got lost inside life's game/ I'd look into my heart and find your name."

The Sting 3.0 theater tour kicks off Sept. 17 in Detroit and is set to wrap up Nov. 13 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.