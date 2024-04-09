Heart performs “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse on 'The Tonight Show'

Heart helped celebrate Monday's solar eclipse with a special performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers appeared on the late night show, where they performed Bonnie Tyler's classic "Total Eclipse of the Heart" with Jimmy, from the rooftop of 30 Rockefeller Center as the eclipse was happening.

“Heart is our musical guest and today, is obviously the solar eclipse,” Jimmy shared. “So we thought we have to do what we have to do. We have to sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with Heart while watching the solar eclipse.”

In an homage to Tyler's video for the track, Fallon dressed like one of the school boys from the clip.

And that wasn't the only tune Heart performed on the show: They later treated the audience to a performance of their classic "Barracuda."

Heart is set to kick off the Royal Flush tour on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, with special guest Cheap Trick. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

