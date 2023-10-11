Heart reunites: Nancy Wilson makes surprise appearance at Ann Wilson’s Santa Rosa show

There was a Heart reunion onstage in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, October 10.

Ann Wilson was headlining a show with her Tripsitter band at Luther Burbank Center For The Arts when she invited her sister Nancy Wilson out for the encore. Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the Heart sisters rocking out to their classic tune "Barracuda."

Nancy had actually teased her appearance earlier in the evening, sharing a picture of one of her picks on top of a setlist and tagging both the venue and her sister.

The last time Heart toured together was in 2019. This year marks the band's 50th anniversary. In a 2022 Grammy.com interview, Nancy suggested they were going to be doing something to mark the milestone, but so far nothing's been announced.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter have tour dates booked through December 11. Their next show is happening Wednesday, October 11, at the State Theatre in Red Bluff, California. A complete list of dates can be found at annwilson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.