Heart’s Nancy Wilson gives biopic update, reveals dream casting

Heart revealed back in 2020 that a biopic on the group was in the works, and now Nancy Wilson is giving fans an update.

Nancy tells ABC Audio that Amazon Films is working with them on the script, which was written by Sleater-Kinney rocker Carrie Brownstein, and is now being worked on by Carrie and screenwriter Jessica Goldberg. She notes, "Amazon loves the script."

“They’re about to start casting,” she adds. “I just think it’s gonna be a great story.”

And as casting gets underway, Nancy has some thoughts on who she'd love to see portray her and her sister and bandmate, Ann Wilson, in the film.

"If I had my druthers it would be Elle Fanning," Nancy says of the actress she'd want to play her, noting she saw Elle in the Hulu series The Great and thought she was "insanely talented."

And keeping it in the family, Nancy likes the idea of Dakota Fanning playing Ann.

“They both can sing, too, you never know,” she says, adding that she thinks Dakota would be a “kick-a** Ann Wilson.”

And the biopic may not be the only Heart film we'll see on the big screen. Nancy shares there are "a bunch of people” interested in a documentary about Heart, as well.

In the meantime, Heart fans can catch the band on the road. Their Royal Flush tour hits Milwaukee on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

