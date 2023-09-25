Heart’s Nancy Wilson among the rockers headed to Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Heart's Nancy Wilson and onetime AC/DC drummer Chris Slade are set to take part in a very special High Voltage Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, happening February 15-18 in Los Angeles.

The event, which also features Stone Temple Pilots brothers Robert and Dean DeLeo, will give fans a chance to live like rock stars, experiencing band rehearsals, jam sessions and more, with a focus on the music of Heart, STP and AC/DC. Participants will even get to perform at famous Los Angeles venues, including the Viper Room and the Troubadour, where they'll wrap the weekend performing onstage with Slade.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is open to vocalists and instrumentalists of all skill levels. Those who sign up will receive a song list ahead of time in order to prepare for their rockin' weekend.

Information on prices and how to register can be found at rockcamp.com.

