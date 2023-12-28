Heart’s Nancy Wilson insists there’s no sibling rivalry with Ann

Heart's Nancy Wilson wants fans to know that she and her sister and bandmate Ann Wilson are in a good place.

There has certainly been drama between the sisters, though — in 2016 Ann’s husband was arrested for assaulting Nancy’s teenage son. But Nancy scoffs at any suggestion that she and Ann are at odds.

"The first question a lot of people have always asked either of us, me or Ann, has been 'Do you guys fight?' Like sibling rivalry. They're hoping that we say yes," she tells The Seattle Times. "At one point, we even thought about staging a fight just to satisfy the, what is now like, the haters on social media — like everybody has to take sides all the time."

She adds, “But in my case, having Ann as my sister and having done music with her since I was born basically, it’s a good thing.”

Nancy does say being in a band with family can be “emotionally challenging,” but, she adds, “That’s where you kinda have to think bigger and you have to be a bigger human around it all and learn how to be really forgiving and take the high road.”

Heart is set to headline a homecoming show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on New Year’s Eve, and it sounds like we may soon be getting new music from the band as well.

"Yeah. We've done a couple things in the can and I've also worked along with Sue Ennis, who did a lot of Heart songwriting with me and Ann in the past," she says. "I've got a bunch of new stuff with Sue that I've been working on."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.