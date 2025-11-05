Hello, yellow brick road: Elton John thanks record store owner for random act of kindness

Elton John was recently reunited with an important artifact from his illustrious career.

Elton posted on Instagram a photo of himself and Alex Rodriguez, who owns the LA record store Record Safari and curates vinyl for Coachella. In the photo, Alex is handing Elton an orange vinyl album in a plastic sleeve marked Trident.

"Every so often, there are acts of kindness that remind you there are still a lot of good people in this world," Elton captioned the post. "Alex Rodriguez ... recently came across the original acetates from the first recordings of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. They're still in their Trident Studios sleeves, in beautiful condition - a real piece of history."

Elton was referring to his 1973 classic album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, which was mixed at Trident Studios in London. An "original acetate" is the first physical version of an album that's made before it's produced for mass consumption, so that the artist and the producers can check the sound quality. They're extremely rare and collectible.



Elton continued in his post, "Instead of selling them or keeping them for himself, Alex reached out and offered to return them to me personally. While they'd be valuable to anyone, to me these recordings are truly priceless, and I am incredibly grateful for his kindness, generosity, and his love of music."

"Thank you, Alex. This is a gesture I’ll never forget."

Alex responded in the comments, "My gut feeling told me you would want this back, mostly because I know you are a fellow record collector/aficionado! Thank you for the kind words, definitely one of the coolest memories to hold on to!"

