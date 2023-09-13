Here's how you can win a chance to sing onstage with Rod Stewart in Las Vegas

It's common for superstar artists to raise money for charity by auctioning off prizes like a VIP trip to see them in concert. But Rod Stewart is going above and beyond that: He's giving fans a chance to win the opportunity to sing with him live onstage in Las Vegas during his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rod has teamed up with the website Prizeo to offer the amazing prize. He writes, "Not only will I cover your flights and accommodation in a stunning hotel in Las Vegas, but I'll also give you premium tickets to enjoy my show from some of the best seats in the house. But wait, there's more!"

"I'm also giving you the chance of a lifetime to join me on stage and sing along to one of my iconic hits!" he continues. "Imagine basking in the spotlight, surrounded by fellow fans, and sharing the electrifying energy that defines my concerts."

So how do you get in on this deal? By donating money to The Prince's Trust, which helps disadvantaged young people develop essential life skills and access job opportunities. A donation of $10 gets you 100 entries; $25 gets you 250 entries, and so on. Higher levels of donation also come with merch like T-shirts.

You can also enter without donating, but you'll have more chances if you pony up the cash.

Of course, before you enter, check your calendar and make sure you're free on November 11, because that's when the tickets are for.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.