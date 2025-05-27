Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Oklahoma

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Oklahoma using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Oklahoma set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#18. Byrd Ficklin (QB)

- National rank: #997 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #56

- College: Utah

- High school: Muskogee (Muskogee, OK)

#17. Blake Hogshooter (WR)

- National rank: #938 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #137

- College: Houston

- High school: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

#16. Demarius Robinson (RB)

- National rank: #917 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #67

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Santa Fe (Edmond, OK)

#15. Deante Lindsay (CB)

- National rank: #862 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #80

- College: Texas Tech

- High school: Ada (Ada, OK)

#14. Alex Shieldnight (Edge)

- National rank: #822 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #69

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Wagoner (Wagoner, OK)

#13. Marcus James (LB)

- National rank: #762 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #78

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Carl Albert (Oklahoma City, OK)

#11. Grady Adamson (QB)

- National rank: #658 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Georgia Tech

- High school: Deer Creek (Edmond, OK)

#11. David McComb (QB)

- National rank: #658 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Kansas

- High school: Memorial (Edmond, OK)

#10. Dakotah Terrell (TE)

- National rank: #600 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #31

- College: Missouri

- High school: Pocola (Pocola, OK)

#9. Antoni Ogumoro (IOL)

- National rank: #571 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #41

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Elgin (Elgin, OK)

#8. Carl'veon Young (LB)

- National rank: #554 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #58

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Carl Albert (Oklahoma City, OK)

#7. Caden Knighten (RB)

- National rank: #472 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Baylor

- High school: Pauls Valley (Pauls Valley, OK)

#6. Trynae Washington (ATH)

- National rank: #343 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Carl Albert (Oklahoma City, OK)

#5. Broderick Shull (OT)

- National rank: #205 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: Auburn

- High school: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

#4. Nate Roberts (TE)

- National rank: #202 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Washington (Washington, OK)

#3. CJ Nickson (Edge)

- National rank: #185 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Weatherford (Weatherford, OK)

#2. Trystan Haynes (CB)

- National rank: #140 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Carl Albert (Oklahoma City, OK)

#1. Elijah Thomas (ATH)

- National rank: #121 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Checotah (Checotah, OK)