The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Oklahoma using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Oklahoma set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Kenny Golston (ATH)

- National rank: #1,110 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #80

- College: not committed

- Offers: Indiana, Missouri, North Texas, Oregon, Oregon State

- High school: Valliant (Valliant, OK)

#19. Emory Snyder (S)

- National rank: #1,096 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #97

- College: West Virginia

- Offers: West Virginia, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Texas

- High school: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

#18. Carter Langenderfer (S)

- National rank: #1,065 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #95

- College: Oklahoma State

- Offers: Oklahoma State, Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Iowa State

- High school: Owasso (Owasso, OK)

#17. Cord Nolan (LB)

- National rank: #853 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #66

- College: Texas Tech

- Offers: Texas Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Iowa State

- High school: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

#16. Nehemiah Kolone (DL)

- National rank: #835 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #87

- College: not committed

- Offers: BYU, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Arizona

- High school: Stillwater (Stillwater, OK)

#15. Aiden Martin (OT)

- National rank: #771 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #66

- College: Oklahoma State

- Offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State

- High school: Berryhill (Tulsa, OK)

#14. Kaden Moody (OT)

- National rank: #742 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #63

- College: Kansas

- Offers: Kansas, Baylor, Lindenwood, Memphis, North Texas

- High school: Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

#13. Daijon Gaines (S)

- National rank: #656 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #58

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona, Baylor, Houston

- High school: Union (Tulsa, OK)

#12. Adam Auston (S)

- National rank: #633 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #54

- College: Arkansas

- Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State

- High school: MacArthur (Lawton, OK)

#11. Dejon Ackerson (LB)

- National rank: #595 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #44

- College: Kansas State

- Offers: Kansas State, Boston College, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

- High school: Putnam City (Oklahoma City, OK)

#10. Trey McGlothlin (LB)

- National rank: #554 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #40

- College: Oklahoma State

- Offers: Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State

- High school: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

#9. Landen Anderson (DL)

- National rank: #531 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #63

- College: Kansas

- Offers: Kansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, Maryland

- High school: Santa Fe (Edmond, OK)

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 recruits from Oklahoma using data from 247Sports.

#8. Jae'Lin Battle (DL)

- National rank: #517 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #61

- College: not committed

- Offers: Houston, Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado State, New Mexico

- High school: Santa Fe (Edmond, OK)

#6 (tie). Xavier Okwufulueze (ATH)

- National rank: #513 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah

- High school: Rejoice Christian School (Owasso, OK)

#6 (tie). Daniel McMorris (OT)

- National rank: #513 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #40

- College: not committed

- Offers: Kansas State, Iowa State, Tulsa, Minnesota, Oregon State

- High school: Norman North (Norman, OK)

#5. KD Jones (RB)

- National rank: #412 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #28

- College: Oklahoma State

- Offers: Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor

- High school: Jenks (Jenks, OK)

#4. Colton Yarbrough (Edge)

- National rank: #361 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: Arkansas

- Offers: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Incarnate Word

- High school: Durant (Durant, OK)

#3. Tajh Overton (DL)

- National rank: #256 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #31

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, LSU, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: Owasso (Owasso, OK)

#2. Mason James (WR)

- National rank: #228 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #37

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Missouri, Kansas State

- High school: Norman North (Norman, OK)

#1. Jaden O'Neal (QB)

- National rank: #204 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: Oklahoma

- Offers: Oklahoma, Florida State, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State

- High school: Mustang (Mustang, OK)