The highest-value homes in Oklahoma City

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Olympia, WA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Oklahoma City's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 10201 Se 74Th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73150

- Approximate home value: $10,790,600

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 12.5

- Square feet: 19,000

#2. 9200 N Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73151

- Approximate home value: $5,645,157

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 15,147

#3. 4400 Nw 150Th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

- Approximate home value: $5,163,822

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 11,503

#4. 2203 E Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73111

- Approximate home value: $5,003,419

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 11,168

#5. 14500 Gaillardia Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

- Approximate home value: $4,840,862

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 14,627

#6. 2901 Morningwoods Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

- Approximate home value: $4,752,979

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#7. 7428 N Country Club Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

- Approximate home value: $4,080,705

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,089

#8. 7300 N Country Club Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

- Approximate home value: $4,040,824

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 7,856

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.