Hot Roblox: The Rolling Stones’ music enters the metaverse

The Rolling Stones may seem too old to know what the metaverse is, but that hasn't stopped them from joining it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are now part of Roblox’s immersive music hub Beat Galaxy, with a goal of bringing the band’s greatest hits to younger generations through experiences and gameplay, virtual merchandise, avatar items and more.

According to a press release, the collaboration will “offer users a unique and interactive way to connect with the band's beloved music, while engaging with other like-minded fans.”

"Bringing our music to the virtual world of Beat Galaxy is an innovative way to connect with our new and existing fans," said the band.

As part of The Stones' takeover, users can enjoy a track runner game that incorporates the group’s classic hits. Plus there will be a 24/7 virtual club and social hub they can visit.

For fans who would rather enjoy The Stones' music in the real world, they kick off a two-night stand at Chicago's Soldier Field on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

